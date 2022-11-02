Lily “Trixie” Rosanna Paulino Acfalle, of Barrigada, died Oct. 31 at the age of 51. Rosary is being offered at 5:30 p.m. followed by the 6 p.m. Mass of Intention at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Toto (except on Sunday) Mass at 8 a.m. no rosary. Last respects will be held from 9, 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto, followed by burial at the Merizo Cemetery.

