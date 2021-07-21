Limei Isabella Kono, of Tamuning, died July 11 at the age of 90. Rosary is being prayed daily at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass of Intention at 6 p.m., Monday to Friday; and rosary at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 29 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries