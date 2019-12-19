Linda "Lyn" Estrada Santos, familian Dojo, of Dededo, and formerly of Tumon, died Dec. 13 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being offered daily at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo at 6 p.m. weekdays, lower level, followed by the rosary. Last Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Dec. 21, upper level, followed by the rosary. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation to follow.
