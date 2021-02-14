Linda Bolano Fullo, of Banyan Heights, Mangilao, died Feb. 5, at the age of 85. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning: 6 p.m. on Monday to Friday; and 5 p.m. on Saturday to Sunday. Public viewing will be held from 9 a.m.- noon on Feb. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23 at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning, interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, Windward Hills, Yona.

