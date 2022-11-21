Linda Jeanne Peterson, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Nov. 18 at the age of 73. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - noon Dec. 1 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Linda Jeanne Peterson
Vanessa Wills
