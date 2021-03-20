Linda Marie Flores (Weikal), of Mongmong, died Feb. 20 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 26 at Agana Heights Seventh-day Adventist Church followed by a memorial service from noon-1 p.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

