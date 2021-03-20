Linda Marie Flores (Weikal), of Mongmong, died Feb. 20 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 26 at Agana Heights Seventh-day Adventist Church followed by a memorial service from noon-1 p.m. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fisherman Jeffrey Tereas passes away at sea during derby
- Greene calls cookie delivery an ‘ambush’
- 3rd relief checks for Guam await federal approval
- Sushi business will fold, but another Japanese restaurant aims to reopen
- Guam Labor employee admits to stealing unemployment benefits
- Road to Recovery: If I can do it, so can you
- Feds investigating GPD officers
- Airman dies in early morning motorcycle crash
- Probe continues more than 130 days after police shooting
- Men charged in separate drug possession cases
Images
Videos
The discussion among political and education leaders regarding the state of the island’s public education system is rarely upfront. Over the y… Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
Once upon a time, there was a people living in an island group. There were many, many people – perhaps a hundred thousand of them, although ma… Read more
- Douglas Moylan
One of Guam’s finest judges in the Superior Court of Guam retires from the bench this month. As an attorney I witnessed this judicial officer … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In