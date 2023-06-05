Lisa Gogue Villanueva, of Pago Bay, Chalan Pago, passed away May 22 at the age of 58. Viewing and last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 10 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot, Chalan Pago. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

