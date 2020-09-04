Lita Datijan Gonzales, of Dededo, died Aug. 30 at the age of 72. Private funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
