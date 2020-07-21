Liwayway Monton Develles, of Dededo, died on July 15 at the age of 66. Last respects may be paid from 2-4 p.m. July 24 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. July 25 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (lower level), Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries