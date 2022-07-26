Llarissa Ann McKinnon died recently. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. July 26 at Ada's Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment to follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
