Lloyd Lumaban Umagat, of Agana Heights, died Dec. 4 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention will be offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights, from Dec. 9-21, at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and 5 p.m. Saturdays. There will be no Mass on Thursdays and Sundays. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.

