Lois "Doll" Manley Zahnen, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 77. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last day for the Mass is Aug. 13. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Private cremation will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

