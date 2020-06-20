Lolita P. Antonio, of Tamuning, died June 15 at the age of 88. Mass and rosary are being held at St. Anthony Church from June 16 to June 23. On weekdays, rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. and Mass at 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, rosary will be at 4:30 p.m. and Mass at 5 p.m. Mass of Intention is also being said at Santa Barbara Church at 6 a.m., no rosary. Seating is limited at the church to practice social distancing. Everyone must wear a mask. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

