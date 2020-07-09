Lolita Pesarillo Antonio, of Dededo, died on June 15 at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. July 11 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. July 11 at San Vicente/San Roke Church, Barrigada. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua. For safety reasons, all are reminded to observe CDC guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The use of face mask and social distancing will be observed.

