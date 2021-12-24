Lolita Sison Parinasan, also known as “Loling/Lita,” of Barrigada, died Dec. 21 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention and rosary are offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: Rosary at 6 p.m. followed by Mass at 7 p.m. Dec. 24; rosary at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Dec. 25; Mass at 10 a.m. followed by rosary at 11 a.m Dec. 26; Mass at 6 p.m. followed by rosary at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30. Last respects will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Barrigada church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Lolita Sison Parinasan
Liz San Nicolas
Log In