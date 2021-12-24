Lolita Sison Parinasan, also known as “Loling/Lita,” of Barrigada, died Dec. 21 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention and rosary are offered at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: Rosary at 6 p.m. followed by Mass at 7 p.m.  Dec. 24; rosary at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m.  Dec. 25; Mass at 10 a.m. followed by rosary at 11 a.m  Dec. 26; Mass at 6 p.m. followed by rosary at 7 p.m. on Dec. 27, 28, 29, 30. Last respects will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at the Barrigada church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

