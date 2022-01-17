Lolita Sison Parinasan, also known as “Loling/Lita,” of Barrigada, died Dec. 21, 2021, at the age of 92. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

