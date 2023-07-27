Lolita “Lita” Vistro Gagaoin, of Dededo, passed away July 20 at the age 78. Mass of Intentions Mass is at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 5 p.m. Saturday both followed by Rosary at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9–11 a.m. August 14 followed by a Mass for a Christian burial at noon at Saint Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

