Lora Jean Manalisay, of Yigo, died June 11 at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. July 10 at Ada's Funeral Home in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery, Nimitz Hill, Piti.

