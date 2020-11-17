Lorenzo "Larry" Aguon Aquiningoc, of Santa Rita, formerly of Umatac, died on Nov. 11 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be held Nov. 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Dionisio Catholic Church, Umatac. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

