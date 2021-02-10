Lorenzo Fejeran Flores, also known as “Larry," of Toto, died in Clark County, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 8 at the age of 88. He will be cremated at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 25 at Boulder City Veterans Memorial, Nevada.
