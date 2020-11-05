Lorenzo "Larry" Pangelinan Aguon, familian Tiso, of Hagåtña , died on Oct. 27 at the age of 72. Last respects will be held on from 8-11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, followed by interment for immediate family at Guam Memorial Park.

