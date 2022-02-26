Lorenzo Pereda Cepeda, known as “Larry” and “Mr. C.," familian Gabit/Golo, of Barrigada, died Feb. 19 at the age of 77. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 16 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
