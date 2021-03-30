Lorenzo Taitano Leon Guerrero, of Astumbo, Dededo, died March 15 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. April 1 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
