Lorna Ignacio Saison, of Mogfog, Dededo, died August 12 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held beginning at 9 a.m. September 24 at First Church of God, Life Celebration Service to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada

