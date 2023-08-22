Lorraine "Lori" Marie Dela Cruz, of Astumbo, Dededo, Familian Talo, Tiyu, & Sapatos, passed away Aug. 13 at the age of 44. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m Aug. 25 at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon and Interment will follow immediately after.

