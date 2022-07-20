Lorraine Santos Nededog, of Hågat, died July 17 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong, ending July 25. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman arrested for burglary, theft
- Body found at homeless shelter
- ‘He did not help his case’
- Man allegedly attacked couple; admits he gets angry without meth
- 'It’s great,' says GDOE aide who received $5K payment
- Man dies in Swamp Road hit-and-run
- ‘I need the help’: Ex-cop back in jail for using drugs on probation
- Attorneys sling insults in suruhanu sex assault trial
- Foul odor leads to body in Yigo
- Man with fraudulent plate found with drugs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
Good workers leave companies for a lot of reasons. Here are a half-dozen common factors: Read more
- Charles D. Stake
As an alumnus of George Washington Law School, I was disappointed to learn that some students were calling for Chief Justice Thomas' dismissal… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In