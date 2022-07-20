Lorraine Santos Nededog, of Hågat, died July 17 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday at Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong, ending July 25. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

