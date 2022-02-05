Lory B. Cachola, of Yigo, died Jan. 29 at the age of 61. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 3-5 p.m. Feb. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
