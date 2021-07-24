Lou Ann Quinata Salalila, of Malojloj, died on July 12 at the age of 54. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on July 30 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

