LouAnn “Bel” Nededog Duenas, familian Kanton, formerly of Malojloj, Inalåhan, died July 7 at the age of 48. Rosary will be said at 8 p.m. at the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Nash/Doris Rivera, 131 Chalan Tun Josen Kotes Haya, back gate, Andersen, Yigo. Also via zoom Zoom ID: 746 8187 0174 Password: Lou. The ninth night will be July 15. Nightly rosary will continue until final respects. Funeral will be announced at a later date.
