Louis "Lou" Conrad Byers, of Yona, died Dec. 16 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries