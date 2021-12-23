Louis "Lou" Conrad Byers, of Yona, died Dec. 16 at the age of 81. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.
Louis Conrad Byers
Liz San Nicolas
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man allegedly attacks woman, snatches baby
- Former DOC deputy director indicted
- Drug arrest made during traffic stop
- Victim in federal child porn case testifies
- Another submarine begins Guam watch
- Man arrested in deadly Route 15 crash
- Police: Stun gun used after church assault suspect hit officer
- Former DOC official remains free
- 'The rates are catching up' as federal housing subsidies rise
- 2 senior management promotions announced at Bank of Guam
Images
Videos
Concern for the general public's safety and common sense prevailed when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday refused to sign into law legislati… Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
Following the end of World War II, there were a lot of positive moves to politically develop Guam. The Guam Congress was able to accomplish se… Read more
- Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson
Hafa Adai! Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In