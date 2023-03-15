Louis John Rama, of Mongmong, died March 14 at the age of 72. Mass and Rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday–Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. Sunday with Rosary after, ending on March 22 at Nuestra Senora De Las Aguas "Our Lady of the Waters" - Mongmong Catholic Church. Last respects will be announced at a later date. 

