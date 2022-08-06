Lourdes “Lou” Ada Suzuki, of Barrigada, died Aug. 2 at the age of 83.
Mass of Intention will be celebrated and rosary said at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada and will end Aug. 10. Family viewing will be held from 3-4 p.m. Aug. 22 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada, followed by burial at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
