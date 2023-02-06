Lourdes Borja San Nicolas, of Sinajana, died Jan. 29 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation to follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium in Windward Hills, Yona.
