Lourdes Cabardo Cabarles, of Dededo, died April 12 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 8 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 post offices under investigation
- Woman indicted in ID theft, unemployment fraud case
- Arrest made in Swamp Road murder; suspect has violent criminal history
- 5 families devastated by a night of teens partying with alcohol. Let this be a lesson.
- Man allegedly sexually assaulted woman while next to his girlfriend
- 'We were overwhelmed'
- Slaying victim's sister: 'He never asked for help'
- Guam police launch investigation after body found in Dededo
- UPDATE - Motorist saw body around 1:30 p.m., witnesses sought
- Mail thefts caught on video; residents watching out for each other may be our best defense
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
At the rate proposals are being made on how to spend the $664 million in direct pandemic assistance from the federal government to the governm… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
This year, families’ heavy reliance on computers and other electronic devices for school and for work has been an inevitable part of everyday … Read more
- By Juliana Flores Baza
The recent American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit against Guam has highlighted that our community has some very antiquated and restrictive law… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In