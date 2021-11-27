Lourdes “Lou Lou” David Catacutan, of Yona, died Nov. 9 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Dec. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries