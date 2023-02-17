Lourdes Escaba, of Tamuning, residing in Austin Texas, died Jan. 30 at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. March 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon March 11 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Load entries