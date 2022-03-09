Lourdes “Lou” Eustaquio Maravilla, familian “Cinda”, of Yona and formerly of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, died Feb. 26 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. March 15 at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Yona. Private family burial will be offered at a later date.
