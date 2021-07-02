Last respects for Lourdes Flores Perez Axcell, also known at “Lou," Familian Cabesa and Gollo, of Yigo, will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: GPD specialized units responding to barricade situation in Yona
- BREAKING: Guam police responding to shooting
- Man, now 23, admits he had marijuana in high school
- Pack of 50 stray dogs raises safety concerns
- Meth dealer sentenced to 70 months
- Defense: 'They don't have a body'
- GPD: Specialized units activated to barricade situation
- RISE Act guidance expected this week
- Complaint: Suspect was high on meth when he attacked
- Fatal shooting under investigation
Images
Videos
Tourists typically travel to international destinations because they have disposable cash to spend. Read more
- Father Fran Hezel
A couple of years ago I saw a middle-aged Caucasian couple and their three young children walk past the mayor’s office in Dededo. When I asked… Read more
- Tina Rose Muna Barnes
As we continue to build Guam back better, we cannot forget that our economy is only as healthy as our community — and for too long, our commun… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In