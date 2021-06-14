Last respects for Lourdes Flores Perez Axcell, also known as “Lou," familian Cabesa and Gollo, of Yigo, will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. July 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, Leyang, Barrigada. Private cremation will follow.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Guam mother grieves after now-public documents allege her son, missing for months, was killed, then dumped at sea
- Court documents: Children of slain woman tried to stop the knife attack
- Former girlfriend sought restraining order against Bass
- GovGuam to families: Demolish cemetery ‘monuments’
- Mother of 9 will not go to prison for SNAP benefits fraud
- Restaurant owner gets 10 months for SNAP fraud
- Mother told missing son murdered, dumped at sea
- Family of slain mother needs help with funeral expenses
- John Bass III arrested on charge of aggravated murder in Tamuning stabbing
- Distracted driver responsible for boy's death spared from prison
Images
Videos
It’s understandably hard to admit when there isn’t a perfect solution or a silver bullet to a major problem. Read more
That's Life
- Helen Middlebrooke
My dad was a cripple. Read more
- Fedor Simanov
Looking at the Pride Month exhibit near the Legislature, I admire Guam's support for political pluralism and the free expression of people. My… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In