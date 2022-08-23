Lourdes “Lou"/"Dahling” Martinez Salas Diaz, of Tamuning, died August 19 at the age of 88. Nightly rosary is being offered at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and on weekends at 4:30 p.m. both followed by mass until August 27 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.- noon September 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

