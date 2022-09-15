Lourdes “Lou” Rodriguez Perez, of Barrigada, died September 3 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 8 – 10:30 a.m. September 28 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. 

Tags

Load entries