Lourdes “Lou” Rodriguez Perez, of Barrigada, died September 3 at the age of 57. Last respects will be held from 8 – 10:30 a.m. September 28 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Lourdes Rodriguez Perez
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- SSHS investigating after-school fight that sent student to hospital
- Woman in recovery: Meth high ‘an illusion’
- Walker, Hansen Helicopters guilty on all counts
- Woman charged with forgery previously accused of punching minor
- Victim says he was drunk when he was assaulted
- Skater on theft: 'It's kind of sad'
- Marianas to experience wet weather through end of week
- Man allegedly 'ditched' gun in Yigo double homicide
- San Nicolas won’t concede to governor’s campaign
- Man accused of molesting teen since she was in sixth grade
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read more
Frankly Speaking
- Frank Arriola
A couple weeks ago, a respected and old family friend, Clifford Guzman, called me and asked if I could fill in for him as the event moderator … Read more
- David Dell’Isola
This Labor Day is a meaningful one as we celebrate many achievements in the past year, and we have each and every working individual and contr… Read more
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In