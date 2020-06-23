Lourdes Sablan Mendiola, also known as "Lou" or "Lourdes Akangkang," of Sinajana, died on June 18 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. June 25 at the Guam Veterans Chapel in Piti. Interment will follow. 

