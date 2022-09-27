Lourdes “Didi” San Agustin Fernandez Fernandez, (Familian Chunge), of Dededo, died September 22 at the age of 87. Mass of Intention/ Nightly Rosary is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday - Friday (followed by rosary Lower Level) and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (followed by rosary Upper Level) until September 30 at Santa Barbara Church, in Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon October 18 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. October 18 at Santa Barbara Church (Upper Level), followed by interment at Pigo Cemetery.

