Lourdes Soriano Borja

Lourdes "Momalou" Soriano Borja, of Inarajan, died on Feb. 17 at the age of 76. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the Borja Family residence in Inarajan. Viewing and last respects may be paid on from 9 - 11:30 a.m. March 7 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan. Mass of a Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
