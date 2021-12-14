Lucia Bautista Duenas, also known as "Bing/Auntie Lucy/Auntie Bing," familian Sarasa, of Dededo, died recently at the age of 90. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 23 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.

Load entries