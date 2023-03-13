Lucia “Chong”/“Lucy” Dela Cruz Pangelinan, of Toto, died March 7 at the age of 77. Rosary, followed by Mass, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Toto. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 23 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

