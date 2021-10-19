Lucia “Lucy” Salas Indalecio, of Barrigada, died on Oct. 11 at the age of 71. Daily Mass at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo: 6 p.m. weekdays (lower level); 5 p.m. weekends (upper level); 6 p.m. Oct. 20 (lower level) is the last day of Mass, followed by light refreshments at 116 Chalan Coro Elaine, Yigo. Last respects will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Livestream will be available. Cremation will follow.

