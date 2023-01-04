Lucia “Lucy” T. Tenorio, of Dededo, died Dec. 18 at the age of 91. Mass of intention and nightly rosary is being said at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower lever), Dededo. Rosary to follow mass. Last respects will be from 9 - 10:30 a.m. . Jan. 6 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level). Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level). Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

