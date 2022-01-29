Luciano "Lucky" Castro Paguio, of Tamuning, died Jan. 22 at the age of 98. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

