Lucille Baza Castro, of Sinajana, passed away June 12 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. July 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 7 GovGuam officials indicted
- Woman charged with Susuico's death over ‘burned’ drug deal
- Woman accused of burning at typhoon waste site
- Be prepared: 2 or 3 ‘major’ storms could hit the region
- Police arrest pair suspected in Pågat death
- ‘He is a thief’: Fisher targets GDOE official in complaint
- Inmates appeal to parole board for release
- San Nicolas bill proposes local lottery
- Calvo ready to explore next steps with full commitment to growth
- Embattled GDOE administrator is schools' point man for FEMA
Images
Videos
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Dr. B Speaks!
- Dr. Samuel Betances
Yesterday, the pandemic interrupted face-to-face classroom learning. Today, it is the fallout from supertyphoon Mawar that has interrupted sum… Read moreMitigating interrupted learning, opportunities for parents to shine
- +2
- Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio
Editor's note: The following message is transcribed from a video sent to Guam's visitor source markets, including Korea and Japan. Read morePreparing to welcome you back with our warm håfa adai spirit
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In